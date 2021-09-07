New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) JSW Steel on Tuesday posted nearly 5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its crude steel output at 13.77 lakh tonne (LT) during August 2021.

The company had produced 13.17 LT steel in the corresponding month last year, JSW Steel said in a statement.

During August 2021, the company said production of its flat-rolled products fell by 8 per cent to 8.99 LT, from 9.80 LT in August 2020.

"Production of rolled flat products was lower due to planned shutdown taken for one of the converters at Vijayanagar Works," it said.

Its output of long-rolled products registered a growth of 30 per cent at 3.01 LT, as against 2.32 LT in August 2020.

The average capacity utilisation for August was 92 per cent, JSW Steel said.

