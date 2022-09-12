Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) JSW Steel on Monday reported a 22 per cent jump in crude steel production in August this year to 16.76 lakh tonne.

The private steel major had produced 13.77 lakh tonne in the year-ago month.

The production of flat products at 12.01 lakh tonne in the last month was higher than 8.99 lakh tonne in August 2021.

Long product volume grew by 25 per cent to 3.75 lakh tonne in the month under review as compared to 3.01 lakh tonne in the corresponding month last year.

JSW officials said the average capacity utilisation was lower at 87.4 per cent due to a shortage of iron ore both in Karnataka and Odisha regions.

