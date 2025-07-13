Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Two juice vendors were arrested in the Nandgram area following a complaint that claimed they were mixing urine into the juice served to Kanwariyas, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Zeeshan and Mahtab, were operating a juice shop at Sihani Chungi on the Delhi-Meerut Highway, a key route for the annual Kanwar Yatra.

The arrests were made following a complaint filed by Bajrang Dal functionary Shekhar Sharma.

Additional Commissioner of Police Nandgram, Poonam Mishra, stated that a team from the Food Safety Department was dispatched to the location, where they collected juice samples for testing. The results are expected within 15 days.

Additionally, the Food Safety Department identified unhygienic conditions at the shop and subsequently sealed it, Mishra added.

