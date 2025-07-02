New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted an inter-state arms syndicate and apprehended six people, including two juveniles, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 13 country-made pistols, one semi-automatic pistol, 18 live cartridges and a scooter used for transporting the illegal firearms were recovered during the month-long operation, he said.

"The operation began with the arrest of Md Bilal (19) near Kashmere Gate on the night of May 31. Four pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from him," said the police officer.

He said that during interrogation, Bilal revealed he had allegedly procured the firearms from Harun and Azim, residents of Aligarh and had already distributed several weapons in Bhalswa Dairy and Mukundpur areas.

"Subsequent raids led to the arrest of Gaurav Kumar Jha from Mukundpur with two pistols and four cartridges and one juvenile from Bhalswa Dairy with one pistol and two cartridges. On June 4, Azim, the main supplier, was arrested in Aligarh with a pistol, a country-made weapon, and four cartridges," he said.

Another accused, Bharat Kumar, was arrested on June 12 allegedly with four pistols. On June 28, one more juvenile was apprehended with a pistol. Police said that the accused were allegedly supplying weapons to active gang members in Delhi, and said that further investigation is underway.

