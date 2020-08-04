New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings and Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC on Tuesday offloaded Greenlam Industries' shares worth Rs 124 cr through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Jwalamukhi Investment sold 215,344 shares of Greenlam Industries, while Westbridge Crossover sold 19,01,342 shares.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 585 per share, valuing the combined transaction at Rs 123.82 crore.

The shares were picked up by Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, Winro Commercial India Ltd and Blue Daimond Properties Pvt Ltd.

Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings and Westbridge Crossover Fund are public shareholders of Greenlam Industries and held 1.43 per cent and 7.88 per cent stake, respectively, in the company, as per the shareholding pattern for June 2020 quarter.

Shares of Greenlam Industries on Tuesday closed 11.28 per cent higher at Rs 735.90 on the BSE.

