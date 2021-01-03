Mangaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) The annual traditional buffalo race festival, Kambala, popular in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and neighbouring Kasaragod in Kerala will be held this season from January 30.

In a release from the DK district Kambala committee, Kambala Samiti president P R Shetty said the season's first Kambala will be held on January 30 and 31 at Hokkadigoli in Bantwal taluk.

The next Kambala events will be held at Aikala Bawa (February 6,7), Vamanjur (Feb 13,14), Moodbidri (Feb 20,21), Miyyaru (Feb 27, 28), Bangrakulur (March-6, 7) and Venur(March-20, 21).

After the district administration denied permission to hold Kambala during night time, the DK district Kambala Committee held a meeting and decided that the event will be held for two days and there will be a break during the night.

