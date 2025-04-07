Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar directed officials on Monday to prevent the flow of sewage into Bengaluru's lakes and ensure that all lakes are filled with treated water.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, held a meeting to review the progress of lake conservation, waste disposal, and other related works.

“It was decided in the meeting to hand over the responsibility of filling Bengaluru lakes with treated water to the BWSSB. Instructions were also given to all Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to take necessary measures to address potential water shortages,” said a statement from the Minister's Office.

Shivakumar instructed BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials to fit all vehicles transporting construction waste with GPS tracking devices to monitor their movement and disposal.

He also directed the police and BBMP officials to monitor the unloading of construction waste by these vehicles and take strict action against violations.

Speaking to reporters later, he said, “The BBMP Commissioner and I saw 10–15 truckloads of construction waste dumped by the roadside. Hence, I have directed that GPS trackers be fitted on all such vehicles.”

