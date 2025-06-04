New Tehri (Ukd), Jun 4 (PTI) An elderly pilgrim from Karnataka who had come to Uttarakhand on the Char Dham Yatra died of a heart attack here on Wednesday, police said.

Ravi Kumar (76) from Bengaluru was going to Kedarnath in a bus after visiting Gangotri when he suffered a heart attack near Koti Gad on the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway, Sub-Inspector (SI) Jugal Bhatt said.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

After Kumar fell unconscious, the bus driver informed police. The septuagenarian was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent to the district hospital in Baurari for post-mortem, the SI said.

Police said Kumar's family members have been informed.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Set To Launch Soon With UPI and ATM Withdrawal Features: Here's What To Expect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)