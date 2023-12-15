Malappuram, December 15: Five people, including two children, were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided with a tempo-traveller carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Mancheri near here, police said. The auto-rickshaw's driver Abdul Majeed (50) and passengers Thesleema (34) Muhsina (32) and their children Raiha Fathima (4) and Rinsha Fathima (7) died in the accident, they said. Kerala Road Accident: Two KSRTC Buses Collide At Neyyattinkara; 30 People Injured, Four in Critical Condition (Watch Video)

The auto-rickshaw collided with the tempo-traveller carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from neighbouring Karnataka, police said. Five Sabarimala pilgrims suffered minor injuries, police added.

