Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held one-on-one discussions with representatives of about 10 major companies from Japan and the United States, inviting them to invest in the state.

During the meeting with the Japanese delegation, consensus was reached between Japan and the Haryana government on formulating a hydrogen policy in the direction of clean-green energy, said an official statement.

The statement said the chief minister was on a day's visit to Gandhinagar to attend the "Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2024" with the mission to attract foreign investments.

According to the Haryana government statement, "Maruti Suzuki has also expressed its desire to adopt the plug-and-play policy and give more emphasis to electric vehicles under the Haryana government's e-vehicle policy".

Identification of a site is underway to establish a plant in the state for this purpose, it said.

During the summit, Khattar also held a meeting with Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India, and his delegation.

"During this meeting, the delegation stated that Microsoft would collaborate with the Haryana government in the field of Artificial Intelligence. The Chief Minister said that all kinds of support would be provided to Microsoft by the state government," the statement said, adding that soon, a meeting will be organized in Chandigarh, where Microsoft will present its roadmap regarding upcoming initiatives.

During the meeting with the Japanese delegation, it was decided that a joint collaboration cell would be established separately for the assistance of Japanese companies.

As per the statement, Haryana has been a mother state for Japanese companies. In the 1980s, Maruti Suzuki established its first unit in Gurugram. Since then, several Japanese companies have come to Haryana.

The Chief Minister directed state government officers to establish a Joint Collaboration Cell for the convenience of Japanese companies, which will continuously engage with representatives of these companies to expedite the plug-and-play model.

Discussion was also held on opening a Japanese school in Gurugram during the meeting.

Later speaking at the Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry seminar during the summit, Khattar welcomed entrepreneurs from around the world and said the state is poised to attract global investment due to its strategic policies and proximity to the national capital.

During the seminar, the Chief Minister proposed the establishment of a new association, "Haryana-Africa Ties," aimed to foster collaboration and create a platform for mutual growth and development.

He highlighted the importance of traditional manufacturing as a significant source of employment for the youth, emphasizing the need for a rapid transformation in education and skill development policies to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

Khattar asserted that the world is currently at a crossroads of transformation, driven by new technologies and digital interfaces.

He acknowledged the dual nature of this transformation, bringing forth both opportunities and challenges. Emphasizing the centrality of people and human values in development and progress, he called for impactful mutual engagements to create far-reaching effects on the economies of Africa and states like Haryana.

Meanwhile, during his visit, Khattar also wooed the NRI community, saying there is immense potential for investment in Haryana, urging them to take advantage of the various facilities.

