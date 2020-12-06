Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Kinnow prices have dropped sharply by around 30 per cent this season due to transportation issues amid a bumper crop, hitting growers' income in the state, officials said on Sunday.

Kinnow, known for its distinct taste and quality and rich in Vitamin C, is facing export issues due to transport problems, an official said. Farmers and traders were already apprehensive due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and their woes increased after that the farmers' agitation started, the official said.

Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department Priti Garg told PTI that due to the abundant and good availability of Vitamin C, there is good demand for kinnow in the country.

"But this time there is a bumper crop of kinnow in the area, and the price is comparatively low," she said.

According to department officials, prices are down due to transportation problems arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajkumar Jain, president of the Kinnow Club, says, "Last season, the kinnow garden priced at Rs 17–18 per kg, but this time it is Rs 12 - 13 per kg even though the crop is bumper."

Most of the gardens of kinnow are in Abohar, Fazilka of Punjab and in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

Ganganagari kinnow is exported from Gulf countries to Russia and New Zealand. According to Jain, there is a demand for this kinnow from Mumbai, Chennai and Chandigarh.

Garg said that the area and production of kinnow orchards in Ganganagar district has increased steadily. In 2016-17, there were 10,228 hectares of kinnow orchards in the district and the production was 2.60 lakh tonnes. In this season 2020-21, there are more than 11,000 hectares of kinnow gardens and the production is also estimated to be more than 37 lakh tonnes.

According to the officials of the Horticulture Department, this time the produce of kinnow is going to be 150- 190 quintal per hectare, which will be called bumper.

Rajkumar Jain said that farmers and traders were already apprehensive due to the lockdown and their woes increased after that the farmers' agitation started.

