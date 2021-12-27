Puri, Dec 27 (PTI) A day after a dangling kite string slashed the throat of a person leading to his death in Cuttack district, a motorcyclist in Puri district suffered a serious injury on his neck under similar circumstances on Monday, police said.

The injured man, identified as Bhanjabihari Patra of Kundhaibenta Sahi of Puri town, is undergoing treatment at the Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH), and he is stated to be out of danger.

The incident took place on Badadanda in front of the Shree Jagannath temple when Patra was going to fetch medicine for his ailing son.

He was injured when a kite string got entangled around his neck.

Patra was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors stitched the wound, the police said.

On Sunday, a biker had died at Pir Bazar in Cuttack district after a dangling kite string got entangled around his neck.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate, on Monday, launched raids in Cuttack city and detained a trader who was allegedly selling banned strings for kite flying.

In January 2016, a girl was killed due to the same reason, following which the Orissa High Court had directed the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police authorities to take steps to stop the sale of Chinese ‘Manja'.

‘Manja' is specially manufactured thread coated with powdered glass which is popular among kite flyers because it can easily snap the string of other kites.

