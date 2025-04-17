New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) KP Green has commissioned a 23 MW wind power capacity in Gujarat, according to a regulatory filing.

The commissioned wind capacity consists of 11 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of Suzlon make model S120, each having a rated capacity of 2,100 kW, the filing said on Thursday.

Also Read | How Many Dolo 650 Can Be Taken in a Day? As US Doctor's 'Indians Take Dolo 650 Like It's Cadbury Gems' Post Goes Viral, Know How Much Paracetamol Is Safe for Your Body.

KP Energy has successfully commissioned 23.1 MW of wind power capacity as part of the wind-solar hybrid power project (comprising 23.1 MW wind and 25.69 MWDC solar, it added.

These WTGs are connected to a 140 MW power evacuation facility at the Fulsar site in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, developed for customer Aditya Birla Renewables Energy Limited.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)