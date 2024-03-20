Latest News | Larsen & Toubro Buys 1.20 Cr Units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149 Cr

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday bought 1.20 crore units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149.65 crore through an open market transaction.

Agency News PTI| Mar 20, 2024 10:12 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Larsen & Toubro Buys 1.20 Cr Units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149 Cr

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday bought 1.20 crore units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149.65 crore through an open market transaction.

The National Highways Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Larsen & Toubro purchased 1.20 crore units, amounting to 11.02 per cent unitholding in the National Highways Infra Trust.

The units were picked up at an average price of Rs 124.71 per unit, taking the deal value to Rs 149.65 crore.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

Details of the sellers of National Highways Infra Trust units could not be ascertained.

Units of National Highways Infra Trust gained marginally to close at Rs 124.53 per unit on the NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
-->

Latest News | Larsen & Toubro Buys 1.20 Cr Units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149 Cr

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday bought 1.20 crore units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149.65 crore through an open market transaction.

Agency News PTI| Mar 20, 2024 10:12 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Larsen & Toubro Buys 1.20 Cr Units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149 Cr

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday bought 1.20 crore units of National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 149.65 crore through an open market transaction.

The National Highways Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Larsen & Toubro purchased 1.20 crore units, amounting to 11.02 per cent unitholding in the National Highways Infra Trust.

The units were picked up at an average price of Rs 124.71 per unit, taking the deal value to Rs 149.65 crore.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

Details of the sellers of National Highways Infra Trust units could not be ascertained.

Units of National Highways Infra Trust gained marginally to close at Rs 124.53 per unit on the NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Abraham Ozler
100K+ searches
UPSC
100K+ searches
Pashupati Kumar Paras
50K+ searches
Sadhguru
50K+ searches
Badaun
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 20Latest News on Badaun Today from Google and LatestLY">
Badaun
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Sports

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot