Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Pure-play data analytics company LatentView Analytics Ltd has reported standalone profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 at Rs 290.45 million, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-based company had registered standalone profit at Rs 203.17 million during the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 standalone profit grew to Rs 758.87 million, from Rs 679.15 million registered year ago, a press release said.

The standalone total income for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 grew to Rs 746.26 million, from Rs 476.84 million registered same quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 standalone total income went up to Rs 2,279.99 million from Rs 1,641.77 million registered year ago, the release said.

"We are pleased to report another robust quarter and financial year driven by broad-based growth across existing clients and new client additions. We have a strong long-term relationship with our clients which is demonstrated in FY22 revenue growth of 33.3 per cent," company chief executive officer Rajan Sethuraman said.

"As we enter FY2023, we are confident that increased demand for our services across the consulting, data engineering and analytics spectrum positions us well to sustain the growth momentum," he said.

LatentView Analytics chief financial officer Rajan Venkatesan said, "We are pleased with our overall performance for the quarter and a full year...we have delivered industry-leading growth and margin."

"Our cash and investments (excluding proceeds from the IPO), as of March 31, 2022 stood at Rs 4,833 million. We continue to invest in talent this fiscal. Net additions for the full year ending March 31, 2022 stood at 239," he said.

