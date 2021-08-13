New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) IT hardware company Lenovo on Friday said it has ramped up its personal computer manufacturing capacity in the country to 2 million units per year and will continue to expand facilities to meet the growing domestic demand.

Lenovo India Site Leader and Lenovo PCSD Managing Director Shailendra Katyal told PTI the company has doubled production capacity.

"We have doubled our capacity in the last 12 months. Our capacity is growing 100 per cent year-on-year. We were earlier making only enterprise PCs which were mostly desktops.

"In the last 6-7 months we have started making laptops. Last month we started making consumer segment notebooks as well," Katyal said.

In India, Lenovo has recorded steady growth throughout the last fiscal and delivered an exceptionally strong performance this past quarter.

Total revenue for all Lenovo Group businesses in India was approximately USD 462 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing year-on-year growth of 31.3 per cent.

Katyal said work-from-home and online classes have fuelled growth for laptops. The company is not yet making gaming laptops but most of its portfolio products are now made in India at its Puducherry plant.

"Gaming laptops will follow. Right now, our focus is on volume products," he said, adding historically the company was domestically manufacturing 15-20 per cent of the total PCs it sold in India, but it looks to take the figure to 30 per cent by the next quarter.

According to market research firm IDC, Lenovo maintained the third position with a share of 17.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2021. It witnessed a marginal decline in its overall shipments due to the delayed supplies in the country but still retained its second position in the consumer segment as its shipments saw a 28.8 per cent yearly growth in the second quarter of 2021.

Katyal said the current component shortage, especially chipset, is a challenge but the company has planned well to ensure the production facility meets the demand of the Indian market.

