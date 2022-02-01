Dhanbad, Feb 1 (PTI) A court in Dhanbad sentenced three persons to life imprisonment on Tuesday in a six-year-old murder case.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Virendra Kumar said that the court of district and sessions judge Sujit Kumar Singh awarded life in prison to Vickky Dome, Suraj Verma and Neeraj Verma and slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 each for the murder of one Sanjay Sonkar alias Sanjay Khatik.

Khatik was shot dead on February 6, 2016 evening at Kathgola area of the district.

On the complaint of Kunal Sonkar, an eyewitness and a relative of the deceased, the police had filed an FIR against the trio.

Kunal had complained that he along with Sanjay and another person had gone to Kathgola around 8 pm when Suraj, Vickky and Neeraj shot Sanjay dead.

The public prosecutor said 10 witnesses have been cross examined over a period of six years.

Vickky and Suraj Verma were already in judicial custody while the third accused Neeraj Verma was out on bail. However, after the judgement was passed, the police took Neeraj in custody and sent him to jail.

