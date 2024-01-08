Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) The eastern part of Rajasthan is likely to receive light rain accompanied with hailstorm on Monday night even as various places in the state experienced cold wave conditions along with dense fog, the Meteorological Department here said.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre in-charge Radheshyam Sharma said that due to the activity of a western disturbance, a period of hailstorm with light rain will start in the eastern parts of the state, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur divisions on Monday night.

He said a dense fog engulfed parts of Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhilwara, Pilani, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ganganagar, Alwar, Sikar in the morning hours.

According to the department, the minimum temperature was recorded at one degree below the freezing point on Monday morning at Mount Abu, the only hill tourist destination of the state.

The minimum temperature was 3 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 3.5 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur of Sikar, 4 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 4.8 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 4.5 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 5.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, 5.8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 6 degrees Celsius in Eranpura Road-Barmer.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 11.8 degrees Celsius and 19.8 degrees Celsius in most of the cities of the state on Monday, the local MeT office added.

