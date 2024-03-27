Noida, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP's Noida unit chief Manoj Gupta on Wednesday called on party workers to work hard for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but also warned them of strict action if they are "found doing something wrong".

This happened during a BJP meeting in Sector 27 when senior functionaries and workers met to discuss strategies for the ongoing "Har Ghar Sampark" campaign and upcoming party events, including a proposed visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 30.

According to a BJP statement, Gupta exhorted all party workers to reach out to every booth and said a team of divisional president, in-charge and co-in-charge is deployed at every level for the public contact campaign to reach out to all the houses in Noida.

"Reach out and tell everyone about your MP and candidate," Gupta was quoted as saying in the statement.

BJP has fielded incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma once again from the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency. Having won the polls in 2014 and 2019, this will be his fourth Lok Sabha election from the seat in a row.

"In the upcoming programs, Chief Minister Adityanath will be the chief guest at a conference on March 30. This conference is scheduled to be held at GL Bajaj Institute. Along with this, tiffin meeting will be held at every Shakti Kendra on March 31 where all the workers will have dinner together," Gupta said.

Gupta also gave clear instructions that now is the time when all the workers have to work hard for the elections and if any worker is found doing something wrong, the party will immediately take action against him, according to the statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin-cities of Noida and Greater Noida, in western Uttar Pradesh, goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the general elections and has over 26.20 lakh registered voters, according to official figures.

This time Samajwadi Party has fielded Rahul Awana while Bahujan Samaj Party has declared Rajendra Singh Solanki as its candidate to lock horns with two-times winner Sharma in the BJP stronghold constituency.

