Puducherry, Oct 25 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday greeted actor Rajinikanth for bagging the Dadasaheb Palkje Award.

In a congratulatory message, she said the actor made achievements in the tinsel world and earned the recognition of people of Tamil Nadu. Now, he is recognised by the Central government, she said.

The actor received the award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi today. The award is the country's highest award in the field of cinema.

