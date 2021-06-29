New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) IT company L&T Technology Services on Tuesday announced partnership with telecom gear maker Mavenir to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said its experience in the delivery of telecommunications engineering products and services and growing portfolio of ready-to-use 5G components played a crucial role in this agreement.

"This partnership enables both companies to drive the solutions and serve the global demand for connectivity and enriched services. At LTTS, we look forward to providing a world-class, comprehensive automation solution to Mavenir and serve as a hub for accelerating innovations in the 5G space," L&T Technology Services CEO and managing director Amit Chadha said.

LTTS said it will contribute towards the acceleration of Mavenir's cloud-native product roadmap driving increased market share in the 5G telecom landscape.

The engagement between LTTS and Mavenir also enables a unique opportunity for co-creation and contributes to a joint go-to market strategy driving innovation in the 5G space towards communication service providers (CSPs) and Enterprises, the statement said.

"Our partnerships with leading global mobile service providers have set high expectations among our stakeholders. With its expertise in 5G, we are pleased to partner with an engineering services company like LTTS to enhance our go-to-market strategy," Mavenir president and CEO Pardeep Kohli said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)