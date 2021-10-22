Mangaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Renowned businessman and BJP leader Sudhir Ghate died here on Friday, family sources said. Also Read | Honor X30 Max &amp; Honor X30i Launching on October 25, 2021. He was 64. Also Read | Never Give Up - Mehran Najafi. Ghate, who had founded Magnum Intergrafiks, is survived by wife, son and daughter. Ghate, who comes from an RSS background, made a name for himself in the field of advertisement and public relations, according to sources. He was considered close to former Prime Minister late A B Vajpayee, and other senior BJP leaders- L K Advani, M M Joshi and Sushma Swaraj. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP leaders of the coastal Karnataka paid their last respects to Ghate. (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)