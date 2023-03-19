Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) At least 11 persons were injured in a stampede at an art festival in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Shiv Mandir Art Festival organised by Kalyan MP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Dr Srikant Shinde in Ambernath.

Several people wanted to enter the venue at the same time and a stampede like situation ensued, senior inspector AS Bhagat of the Shivaji Nagar police station said.

As many as 11 people were injured and were taken to a local hospital, he said.

