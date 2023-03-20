At least 11 people were left injured in a stampede at Shiv Mandir Art festival in Ambernath around 9pm on Sunday. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The cause of the stampede was overcrowding at the program venue, reports said. It happened near the main entrance while the event was still going on inside the main ground. The Shiv Mandir Art festival is being held at Shiv temple area in Ambernath. Osmanabad: Stampede-Like Situation During Urs After Bull Goes Berserk, 14 Devotees Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Stampede in Ambernath

