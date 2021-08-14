Latur, Aug 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant commissioned four ventilators given to Latur district amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday.

Also Read | BHU UET, PET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

These are among the 52 ventilators that have been allotted to the Marathwada region, they added.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV 700 Unveiled Globally; Check Features, Specifications & Variants.

Samant appreciated students who are part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) for volunteering during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said students needed to be vaccinated on priority in order to open educational institutions and asked the district administration to check if 25 per cent of daily doses can be reserved for students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)