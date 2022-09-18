Nagpur, Sep 18 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a builder in Maharashtra's Nagpur city for allegedly duping 22 homebuyers of Rs 12.90 crore.

Based on a complaint, the economic offences wing (EOW) of the police has registered a case against Shashank Govindprasad Pandey (46) under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The alleged accused had constructed Divya Prayag Apartment in Wanjari Nagar, where he mortgaged 22 flats with DHFL Bank, an official said.

The builder allegedly sold the flats collectively for Rs 12.90 crore without informing the buyers about the mortgage agreement, he said.

When the fraud came to light, the flat buyers approached the police, the official said, adding that the case was registered following a probe.

