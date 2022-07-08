Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) An elderly couple was robbed of valuables worth over Rs 8 lakh by unidentified men who broke into their home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Vivo Y77 5G MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC Debuts in China.

The incident took place at a house located on Barvi dam road in Badlapur town of the district around 2.30 am on Thursday, an official said.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 5G, Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Four unidentified persons entered the house from the kitchen door and brandished a knife at Baban Kalu Mhatre (62) and his wife and stole their ornaments worth Rs 8.82 lakh, he said.

An offence under section 392 (robbery) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused and a manhunt has been launched for them, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)