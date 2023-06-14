Amravati, June 14: Marathi medium students of the post-graduate journalism course of Amravati University (AU) on Wednesday claimed they faced difficulties while attempting exams on Wednesday as some questions were in the Hindi language. Students claimed that some MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) were wrong and demanded action by the AU.

According to students, at least five questions were in the Hindi language in the Advertising Media question paper. A delegation of students met AU Registrar Tushar Deshmukh and submitted a memorandum. NEET Result 2023: UP Boy Vibhu Upadhyay, Who Regularly Performs Ganga Aarti Since 2019, Clears Medical Entrance Exam (See Pics).

Deshmukh directed the examination department and assured students to resolve the matter in the meeting of the exam committee.

