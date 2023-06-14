Vibhu Upadhyay, a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, who regularly performs Ganga Aarti (the renowned worshipping of sacred river Ganga), is making headlines for clearing NEET entrance exam this year. The latter told news agency that he always wanted to become a doctor. “I started preparing for NEET in the 9th class. So it was easy for me to qualify for the exam. I have been doing Ganga Aarti since 2019, I go to do the aarti whenever I get time and I will keep doing that in the future also”, he added. NEET UG Result 2023 Out at neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in; NTA Declares NEET Undergraduate Examination Results, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

UP Boy, Who Regularly Performs Ganga Aarti, Clears NEET 2023

Badaun, Uttar Pradesh | Vibhu Upadhyay, who regularly performs Ganga Aarti clears the NEET exam I have always wanted to become a doctor. I started preparing for NEET in the 9th class. So it was easy for me to qualify for the exam. I have been doing Ganga Aarti since 2019, I go… pic.twitter.com/m9qb2n3dx4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2023

