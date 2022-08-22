Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) A 38-year-old man from neighbouring Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 5 lakh, police said on Monday.

A resident of Dahisar, the accused Kiran Ananda Sanap was unemployed. He befriended the victim and claimed that he was in need of money, senior inspector Uttam Sonawane of Kapurbawdi police station said.

The accused took gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh from the victim and misappropriated the valuables, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case under sections 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused who was arrested on Saturday.

The accused had allegedly cheated some other people in Nashik, Navi Mumbai and Thane city in the similar manner, the official said.

