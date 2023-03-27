Thane, Mar 27 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his 31-year-old colleague at an industrial unit over a petty issue, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

The accused attacked his colleague on the premises of the factory, located in Sonale village, with an iron rod on Sunday night, killing him instantaneously, a Thane (Rural) police official said.

Also Read | Google Bard AI Chatbot Released to Public: What Is It? How Is It Different From ChatGPT? Learn It All Here.

A case was registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)