Palghar, Sep 2 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 25,000 from volunteers at a Ganpati pandal in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The theft was reported from a pandal at Nalla Sopara area in the district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Volunteers of Shivalingeshwar Mahadeo Sarvajanik Sanstha Ganesh Utsav Mandal were sleeping in the pandal, when two persons sneaked into the structure and stole cash and mobile phones worth Rs 25,000, he said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the area, one person was apprehended on Friday and the search of still on for the other accused, the official added.

