Nashik, Sep 4 (PTI) With the addition of 33 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,81,602 on Sunday, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries rose to 4,72,514 after 37 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

The district currently has 184 active cases, the official added.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,797 were from Nashik city, 1,79,341 from other parts of the district, 14,027 from Malegaon and 8,521 from outside the district, the administration said.

