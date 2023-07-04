Alibag, Jul 4 (PTI) Maharashtra's Raigad district received an average rainfall of 160.2 mm in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, an official said.

As per information provided by the district authorities, the highest rainfall of 99.5 mm was recorded in Sudhagad, while Uran logged the lowest 26.2 mm shower in 24 hours.

Also Read | Pakistani Rupee Appreciates by Rs 15 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

The district has recorded 87.3 per cent average rainfall, it stated.

Forty-four houses and other structures were damaged amid heavy rains in the district since June 24, while 62 families have been evacuated to safer locations, the release stated.

Also Read | SBI Mutual Fund AUM Crosses Rs 8 Lakh Crore-Mark; Eyes Rs 10 Lakh Crore-Milestone Soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)