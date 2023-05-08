Nagpur, May 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The victim, in a suicide note, revealed that she was homosexual and feared that she would not be accepted by society, an official said.

The incident took place under Gittikhadan area on Sunday, when the victim, a college student, was alone at home and hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a rope, he said.

The girl's parents discovered her body on returning home and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

