Latur, Jul 30 (PTI) One thousand saplings were planted in a village in Maharashtra's Beed district with public participation as part of a conservation drive on Sunday.

Villagers, volunteers from NGOs and government officials took part in the drive at Undri village of Kej tehsil of the district, an official said.

Saplings were planted on the major roads and in the crematorium of the village in the first phase of the conservation drive to plant 10,000 trees, he said.

