Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday said its total tractor sales, including exports, rose 34 per cent year-on-year to 34,934 units in March.

The company had sold 26,024 tractors in March 2024, according to a statement.

Domestic sales for March 2025 stood at 32,582 units as against 24,276 tractors sold in the same month of last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 34 per cent, M&M Ltd said.

Exports during the previous period were recorded at 2,325 units, the company said.

"The tractor industry has been witnessing good momentum on account of favorable weather conditions, good reservoir levels, strong rabi outlook and positive terms of trade for farmers," said Hemant Sikka, President for Farm Equipment Sector, at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said

According to him, the harvest season has commenced in the northern regions and is expected to progress smoothly across the country.

Delivery momentum picked up in the last week of March on account of festivities, and momentum is expected to continue in Q1 FY26 on the expectation of a very good Rabi crop harvest and improved cash flow in the hands of the farmers, he added.

He also said that the company has achieved its highest ever tractor sales in FY25 (April 2024- March 2025 ) with a growth of 12 per cent, driven by very strong retail sales across the country and the lowest ever dealer channel inventory.

