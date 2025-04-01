Bitcoin Price Today, April 1, 2025: BTC Price Falls Below USD 84,000 Mark, Now at USD 83,023

Bitcoin price today, April 1, 2025, fell below the USD 84,000 mark, currently at USD 83,023. BTC price has experienced slight fluctuations.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 1, 2025: BTC Price Falls Below USD 84,000 Mark, Now at USD 83,023
Bitcoin Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2025 11:43 AM IST

Bitcoin's price on April 1, 2025, is USD 83,023.38 at 11:34 AM IST. The BTC price has been stable for weeks, not surpassing the USD 88,000 mark. The cryptocurrency gained momentum during the US Presidential Elections 2024, causing a rise in the Bitcoin price. However, since the start of 2025, the growth has become stagnant between USD 83,000 and USD 85,000.

Bitcoin Price on April 1, 2025 Fell Below USD 84,000 

