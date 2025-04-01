Bitcoin Price Today, April 1, 2025: BTC Price Falls Below USD 84,000 Mark, Now at USD 83,023

Bitcoin's price on April 1, 2025, is USD 83,023.38 at 11:34 AM IST. The BTC price has been stable for weeks, not surpassing the USD 88,000 mark. The cryptocurrency gained momentum during the US Presidential Elections 2024, causing a rise in the Bitcoin price. However, since the start of 2025, the growth has become stagnant between USD 83,000 and USD 85,000. Zomato Share Price Today, April 1: Zomato Limited Stocks Rise by 1.34% in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business/

Bitcoin Price on April 1, 2025 Fell Below USD 84,000

April 01, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $83,201.67 (BTC-EUR): €76,886.81 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) April 1, 2025

