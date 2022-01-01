New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday reported an 11 per cent increase in total sales at 39,157 units in December 2021.

The company had sold 35,187 units in December 2020, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 10 per cent to 17,722 units last month, compared to 16,182 units in December 2020.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 18,418 vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 16,795 units in December 2020, an increase of 10 per cent.

Exports increased by 37 per cent to 3,017 units in December 2021 compared to 2,210 units in the year-ago month.

"We have seen growth in business segments, including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and International Operations, owing to continued strong demand across the product portfolio," M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

The issues around semiconductor-related parts continue to be a challenge for the industry and remains a major focus area for the company as well, he added.

