Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) A majority of employees surveyed are dissatisfied with their current work-life balance mainly due to lack of flexibility in work hours, a report said on Monday.

A significant 52 per cent of respondents have expressed dissatisfaction with how they manage personal and professional responsibilities, while only 36 per cent have reported being satisfaction with their current work-life balance, said the report by staffing and HR solutions provider Genius Consultants.

The report is based on a survey among 2,763 employees across sectors.

Further, it found that 40 per cent of employees feel their companies do not offer enough flexibility, such as remote work or flexible hours, to manage personal commitments.

A striking 79 per cent of employees admit that work-related stress negatively affects their personal life, which highlights the urgent need for organisations to address workplace stress through better policies and support systems.

Meanwhile, 50 per cent believe their employers provide sufficient flexibility while 10 per cent are unsure, indicating a growing demand for adaptable work models in Indian corporates, it added.

On career advancement, 47 per cent of respondents stated that their jobs lack adequate opportunities for career growth.

Over 89 per cent of respondents have expressed that they would be more satisfied with their jobs if companies prioritise employee wellness and mental health initiatives, the report said.

When evaluating whether their salaries are fair compared to the time and effort invested in their jobs, 68 per cent of employees feel undercompensated, leading to job dissatisfaction, it noted.

"This survey highlights the urgent need for companies to reassess their workplace policies, particularly in areas such as flexibility, career growth, and mental health support.

"Employers who prioritise work-life balance and fair compensation will not only enhance employee wellbeing but also drive long-term business success," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said.

The challenge ahead is for corporations to implement meaningful changes that create a more engaged and satisfied workforce, Yadav added.

