New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Monday announced expansion of its global reach with its services becoming accessible in over 150 countries.

MakeMyTrip has expanded its reach to several countries, including major travel markets like the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and many others, from previously being operational in India, the US, and the UAE, the company said in a statement.

The company has adhered to multiple international compliances, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to accomplish this feat, it added.

"The rigorous standards of compliance and commitment to data protection we have in place for our Indian business, helped us transition smoothly towards stringent international compliances," MakeMyTrip Co-founder & Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

The decision to make MakeMyTrip accessible globally is a result of testing its processes against rigorous protocols across the world to enable travellers book or modify their travel purchases on the platform without any roadblocks wherever they are geographically, he added.

Magow said the travel platform is focusing on increased in-bound tourism.

"Our global accessibility will help us reach the vast Indian diaspora. Importantly, this expansion will enable us to cater to a broader audience, fostering increased inbound travel to India," he said.

The company's coverage, offering accommodations in more than 2,000 cities, will assist international tourists in discovering the hidden gems of India, he added.

