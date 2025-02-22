Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds on Saturday announced the opening of its new showroom at Goregaon (West) in the city.

The showroom marks the brand's 29th outlet in Maharashtra, further solidifying its leadership in the region, the company said in a statement.

According to MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "With an unwavering commitment to quality, ethical business practices, and customer satisfaction, we are excited to present our exceptional collections to Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, and look forward to giving the residents an absolutely fantastic shopping experience".

Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group. The firm has an annual turnover of USD 6.2 billion. It is currently the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally.

