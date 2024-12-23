Mangaluru (Karnataka) Dec 23 (PTI) A man was arrested for posing as a Lokayukta officer and attempting to extort money via WhatsApp, Ullal police said.

According to a press release from the Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, Dhananjaya Reddy Thota (31) allegedly called Purushottam, a panchayat officer, posing as a Lokayukta official. He demanded money to "resolve" an alleged corruption case. Suspicious of the caller's identity, Purushottam alerted authorities, prompting an investigation.

Tracing the call led police to Andhra Pradesh, where Thota was apprehended on Saturday. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had no connection to the Lokayukta and was using the scheme to exploit officials by leveraging fear of legal action.

Ullal police are now probing whether Thota was involved in similar scams elsewhere. The case highlights the need for vigilance against such fraudulent activities targeting government employees.

Thota has been remanded to police custody and further investigations are underway.

