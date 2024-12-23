New Delhi, December 23: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, which are due next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, December 12, announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana. Under this scheme, eligible women above 18 years will be given monthly financial assistance of INR 1,000. Kejriwal also said that the sum will be increased to INR 2,100 if AAP returns to power. However, after receiving feedback, the Atishi-led AAP government in Delhi revised the amount to INR 2,100 per month, and registration for the scheme will begin today, December 23.

So what is the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana all about? Under this scheme, the Delhi government will provide financial support to women, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, with a sum of INR 2,100 per month. Notably, a budget of INR 2,000 crore has been set aside for the Mahila Samman Yojana scheme, which was proposed in the Delhi government's 2024-25 budget. Mahila Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Monthly Assistance of INR 1,000 for Delhi Women, Promises To Raise Amount to INR 2,100 if AAP Wins Assembly Elections.

Registration Process for Mahila Samman Yojana Begins

जो वादा किया था, उसे निभाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू.. Congratulations Delhi 😍 महिला सम्मान योजना और बुजुर्गों की संजीवनी योजना के लिए कल से होंगे रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lOAc3HxSON — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) December 22, 2024

What Is the Eligibility for Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana? Who All Are Excluded?

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must be permanent residents of Delhi. The applicant should be above 18 and below 60 on the date of cabinet decision, i.e. December 12, 2024. Additionally, women applicants must be official voters of Delhi, and their annual income should be INR 2.5 lakh rupees or less to apply for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana scheme. The cabinet also said that women who own a four-wheeler vehicle are not eligible for the scheme.

To facilitate the process, teams of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will conduct door-to-door registration drives for the scheme. Kejriwal also said that a Delhi voter ID is essential to be eligible for the Mahila Samman Yojana scheme. However, there are certain people who have been excluded from availing benefits of the scheme. Beneficiaries of any social security schemes such as Disability Pension Scheme, Old Age Pensions and financial assistance schemes are not excluded from the Mahila Samman Yojana scheme. Besides, any woman who has paid income tax in the last assessment cycle is also ineligible. Women who are former elected female public representatives (MP, MLA or councillor) and are either past or present permanent government employees (either in central government, state government or local bodies) have been excluded, too. What Is Mahila Samman Yojana, Announced by Arvind Kejriwal? Know Everything Including Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply.

How to Apply for the Mahila Samman Yojana Scheme?

The online registration process for the Mahila Samman Yojana scheme will begin today, December 12. The AAP government in Delhi is also setting up the Project Management Unit (PMU) to oversee the online platform that will expedite the registration process. However, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that the money under the Mahila Samman Yojana scheme will be credited into the beneficiary's accounts depending on the announcement of the election dates. It must be noted that the Election Commission is expected to announce the assembly election dates for Delhi in January. Atishi said that she was hoping that the beneficiaries of the scheme would receive at least one or two instalments before March 31, 2025.

To apply for the scheme, women applicants are advised to keep documents such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, PAN card, bank account details, income certificate and address proof handy. They are also required to prepare and declare that they meet the eligibility criteria.

