Noida, Mar 12 (PTI) A man driving an SUV recklessly in a busy street here hit several two-wheelers and a car, as it sped away from the spot following an argument with a shopkeeper. He was later arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened when the driver came to install speakers in his car at the Phase 1 police station area, they said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

A video of the incident has surfaced online. Two people riding on one of the two-wheelers fell over when the car hit their vehicle, the video showed.

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said, "A driver of a Thar car came to install speakers in his car but got into an argument with a shopkeeper." Police said the driver was a resident of Delhi.

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Expected To Return to Earth This Month Following Extended Stay in Space, Might Develop 'Baby Feet' After Landing; Here's Why.

After that he left in his car by driving very carelessly. A case has been registered at Police station Phase 1 in Noida, he said, adding that the driver was arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)