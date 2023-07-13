Mangaluru, July 13: A man has been arrested at Byndoor in Udupi district for allegedly sexually abusing his minor step daughter, police said on Thursday. Sohel was arrested under provisions of POCSO Act by the Kundapur police. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, police sources said.

The accused had married a woman from another state who was living with her two children after abandoning her husband. The family has been living in Kundapur.

Sources said the accused used to lock the woman and her other daughter in a room and then sexually abuse the victim.

He has also been allegedly assaulting the woman also who lodged a complaint with the police.

