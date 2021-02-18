Agartala, Feb 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old man from Bihar has been arrested in Tripura in connection with suspected arms smuggling, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Goalabasti here on Tuesday and chased some persons, suspected to be involved in arms smuggling racket. While fleeing from the scene, they dropped an empty magazine and four grams of heroin, he said.

Officer-in-charge of New Capital Complex police station Subimal Barman said that one Vikas Kumar was arrested and charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act.

Vikas Kumar, who hails from Vaishali district of Bihar, was produced before a local court on Thursday, which sent him to police remand for a day.

