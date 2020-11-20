Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) The police has arrested one person and detained his wife from the city's Eco Park area when the two reached the area to purchase bullets to allegedly kill a man who has been sexually abusing the woman, an official said on Friday.

Police has launched a search for the accused on the basis of a complaint of the couple, who are a residents of Baranagar area of the city.

Also Read | ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched.

The couple was detained on Thursday night after a police patrolling team of Eco Park Police Station found them loitering in the area, the official said.

The man was later arrested.

Also Read | EPFO Records 14.9 Lakh Net New Enrolments in September 2020.

The couple told the police that they had come to purchase bullets from a person to kill a neighbour who has been allegedly sexually abusing the woman when her husband went out to work, he said.

During inetrrogation the couple said they had not lodged any complaint with the police. They had managed to procure a revolver and a bullet and was trying to buy another, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)