Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly attempting to murder three of his relatives over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old accused allegedly attacked the three victims -- a 19-year-old man, his sister and mother -- with a grinding stone at their house in Bhiwandi area on March 23, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme To Roll Out Soon: From Implementation Date to Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Process, Here's All You Need To Know.

The three persons suffered facial and head injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

Based on the man's complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 118(1), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), the official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding a probe is on into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)