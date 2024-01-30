Gorakhpur, January 30: A man gave triple talaq to his wife of seven years and married another woman in Gorakhpur, police said on Tuesday. The woman, in her complaint to the police, said her husband and in-laws demanded dowry after a few months of marriage and threw her out of the house. Delhi: Two Women Given ‘Triple Talaq’ Outside Tis Hazari Courtrooms, FIRs Lodged

On January 12 this year, the husband visited the woman's house, told her he had married another woman and proclaimed "talaq" three times, according to the complaint. Based on the woman's complaint, police lodged an FIR against the husband Hanif. Triple Talaq Over Dowry in Banda: UP Man Pronounces Verbal Divorce to Wife After Dowry Demand for Scorpio Not Met, Probe Launched

According to police, Saba Amreen married Hanif, both Gorakhpur residents, on December 16, 2016. Saba and her family approached Superintendent of Police (city) KK Vishnoi on Tuesday. "The woman has given an application and sought help. On her complaint, police have registered a case and initiated a probe," the SP said.

